I woke up to see that #TheLastJedi and #TheRiseOfSkywalker are both trending.

Debating movies is a healthy and natural part of filmmaking, but I loved working on both of these films and collaborating with everyone involved.

I might be biased though. Rawrrgh! pic.twitter.com/hdVmLRLpS8

— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) July 12, 2020