The Daredevil Premiere in Westwood, with @therealstanlee and movie Matt Murdock @benaffleck, 2/9/2003. This photo was taken long before the rise of @marvelstudios – so Stan has no idea he’s about to start making LOTS more cameos in movies 5 years later, beginning with #ironman. And Ben has no idea he’ll switch cowls (and studios) to become Batman 13 years later. #KevinSmith #stanlee #benaffleck #daredevil #2003