People ask me all the time to put their favorite character in Shazam, as if they're all at my disposal and I'm like "Nah, let's not".

If it was up to me you'd have the Shazamily team up with Justice League & the Avengers to fight MechaGodzilla, and the galactic empire. https://t.co/YXSnma4T5o

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) September 20, 2020