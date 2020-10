View this post on Instagram

So grateful to @colin.trevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong — I’ve never been more excited for a movie in my life ❤️❤️❤️🦖🦕⁣ ⁣ Repost @colin.trevorrow: Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.