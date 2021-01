Jamie Dornan recalls hanging out with Eddie Redmayne when he landed the #FantasticBeasts role. “You had a rough year the year before, winning the clean sweep on the awards circuit,” he jokes. | Variety #ActorsOnActors presented by @AmazonStudios https://t.co/wXZ29oJQET pic.twitter.com/GMW4xYkZFe

— Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2021