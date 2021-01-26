Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination della 36esima edizione dei Film Independent Spirit Awards, decise da un comitato di una cinquantina di membri e successivamente votate dagli oltre 6.000 membri dell’associazione Film Independent. I film candidabili devono essere prodotti negli Stati Uniti con un budget inferiore ai 22.5 milioni di dollari.

L’edizione di quest’anno è slittata di alcuni mesi a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, e di conseguenza anche le nomination, che tradizionalmente si svolgono a fine novembre. Un anno fa The Farewell e Diamanti Grezzi trionfarono come miglior film e miglior regia, quest’anno le candidature evidenziano a sorpresa Mai raramente a volte sempre, la pellicola di Eliza Hittman che ha ottenuto ben 7 nomination. Subito sotto, Minari è candidato a sei premi, mentre Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom e Nomadland a cinque.

Netflix guida la classifica del maggior numero di nomination (16), seguita da Focus Features (10) e A24 (9).

L’edizione 2021 degli Spirit Awards si terrà il 22 aprile, qualche giorno prima degli Oscar (solitamente è il giorno prima). INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS: LE NOMINATION

Best Feature

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Eliza Hittman,” Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best First Feature

“I Carry You With Me”

“The 40 Year Old Version”

“The Sound of Metal”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Nine Days”

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Julia Garner, “The Assistant”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Rob Morgan, “Bull”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, “Miss Juneteenth”

Yeri Han, “Minari”

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit”

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Orion Lee, “First Cow”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Glynn Turmann, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days”

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education”

“Minari”

“The Half of It”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, “The Assistant”

Noah Hutton, “Lapsis”

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”

James Sweeney, “Straight Up”

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, “She Dies Tomorrow”

Shabier Kirchner, “Bull”

Michael Latham, “The Assistant”

Hélène Louvart, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing

“I Carry You With Me”

“The Invisible Man”

“Residue”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Mole Agent”

Best International Film

“Bacurau”

“The Disciple”

“Night of the Kings”

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Ekwa Msangi, “Farewell Amor”

Annie Silverstein, “Bull”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, “Landfall”

Elegance Bratton, “Pier Kids”

Elizabeth Lo, “Stray”

John Cassavetes Awards

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

“La Leyenda Negra”

“Lingua Franca”

“Residue”

“Saint Frances”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

Best Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Abby McEnany, “Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Jordan Kristine Seamón, “We Are Who We Are”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance, “Little America”

Adam Ali, “Little America”

Nicco Annan, “P-Valley”

Amit Rahav, “Unorthodox”

Harold Torres, “Zero, Zero, Zero”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia

Stephen Wight