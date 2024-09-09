Shōgun da record: con 14 Creative Arts Emmy batte il record di Game of Thrones

Pubblicazione: 09 settembre alle 09:39

Shōgun ha già infranto un importante record ottenendo ben 14 vittorie (più una per il Making Of) alla 76 esima edizione dei Creative Arts Emmys, i premi "tecnici" che precedono la cerimonia dei Primetime Emmy Awards il 15 settembre.

Il dramma storico ha iniziato la lunga sequenza di vittorie con l'Emmy al miglior attore guest star in una serie drammatica (Nestor Carbonell). Sono seguiti riconoscimenti per le sue realizzazioni tecniche e artistiche, tra cui il casting, i costumi, il trucco, le acconciature, gli stunt, la scenografia, il montaggio, gli effetti visivi, il montaggio del suono, il missaggio del suono, il design dei titoli di testa e la fotografia. La serie era candidata in 16 categorie, e ha battuto il record di Game of Thrones per il maggior numero di premi ricevuti ai Creative Emmy Awards (10 statuette nel 2019).

Non c'è dubbio che Shōgun aggiungerà altri premi la prossima settimana: ha infatti ricevuto 8 nomination in 6 categorie, tra cui miglior serie drammatica, miglior attore protagonista per Hiroyuki Sanada e miglior attrice protagonista per Anna Sawai. A quel punto potrebbe battere un nuovo record, sempre appannaggio di Game of Thrones.

The Bear ottiene 7 premi

La seconda stagione di The Bear ha ricevuto sette premi, tra cui miglior guest star in una comedy (Jamie Lee Curtis e Jon Bernthal), miglior casting, miglior montaggio, miglior montaggio del suono, miglior missaggio del suono e miglior fotografia fotografia.

Tre vittorie invece per Only Murders in the Building: miglior composizione musicale, migliori musiche originali e testi e miglior scenografia.

La 76esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, condotta dal duo padre-figlio Eugene e Dan Levy, andrà in onda il 15 settembre.

Creative Emmy Awards: i vincitori nelle categorie principali

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”

Alex Borstein, Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”

Sterling K. Brown, Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremli”

Hannah Waddingham, Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars, Routines: “Moon River” and “La Vie En Rose”

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: “Step In Time”

The Oscars, Routines: “I’m Just Ken” and “In Memoriam”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: “Dance!,” “Queen of Wind” and “Power”

WINNER: 76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: “Opening Number” and “Lifetime Achievement”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham, “The Kick”

WINNER: Girls State

Jim Henson Idea Man

Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”

Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work

WINNER: Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof”

Survivor, Series Body of Work

The Traitors, “The Funeral”

Welcome To Wrexham, Series Body of Work

Outstanding Commercial

“Album Cover,” Apple iPhone 15

“Best Friends,” Uber One | Uber Eats

WINNER: "Fuzzy Feelings,” Apple - iPhone + Mac

“Just Joking,” Sandy Hook Promise

“Like a Good Neighbaaa,” State Farm

“Michael CeraVe,” CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

WINNER: Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham, “What Makes David Run”

WINNER: Girls State

The Greatest Night in Pop

Jim Henson Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”

Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”

The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters”

Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke and Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

WINNER: The Oscars

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

76th Annual Tony Awards

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

The Greatest Night in Pop

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

WINNER: Beckham

The Jinx - Part Two

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Emperor

WINNER: Fallout: Vault 33

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu

Red Rocks Live in VR

Wallace & Gromit

In the Grand Getaway

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)

WINNER: Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Stamped From the Beginning

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

WINNER: Jeopardy!

Password

The Price Is Right at Night

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”

Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”

We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

WINNER: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank

WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How to With John Wilson

WINNER: My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

WINNER: Noémie Leroux, Scavengers Reign, "The Signal"

WINNER: Alex Small-Butera, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, "The Winter King"

WINNER: Jan Maas, In the Know, "Yogurt Week"

WINNER: Toby Wilson, Blue Eye Samurai, "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride"

WINNER: Ryan O'Loughlin, Blue Eye Samurai, "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride"

WINNER: Bryan Kessinger, Blue Eye Samurai, "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride"

WINNER: Tara Billinger, Clone High, "Let’s Try This Again"

Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming

WINNER: Silent Hill: Ascension

WINNER: What If…? – An Immersive Story

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”

American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”

Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits the Late Show for an Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

66th Grammy Awards

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”

Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music the Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”

We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham, “Seeing Red”

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

Planet Earth III, “Extremes”

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Outstanding Music Direction

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors

Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”

WINNER: The Oscars

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth III, “Human”

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Queens, “African Queens”

Morgan Freeman, Life On Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”

Paul Rudd, Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”

Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham, “Golden Balls”

Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

The Jinx - Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work

Queer Eye, “Kiss The Sky”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”

Top Chef, Series Body of Work

WINNER: The Voice, Series Body of Work

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”

Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”

Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala

WINNER: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, “Paranormal”

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

WINNER: The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse (segment)”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing (segment)”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine (segment)”

Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete (segment)”

Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight (segment)”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

WINNER: The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode” and “March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin”

Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

The Eric Andre Show

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

After the Cut - The Daily Show

The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch

WINNER: Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Greatest Night in Pop

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: The Beach Boys

Jim Henson Idea Man

Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Voice, “Live Finale”

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

66th Grammy Awards

The Oscars

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

WINNER: Shark Tank

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”

Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet”

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Moscow Tools

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

WINNER: The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

WINNER: Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”

How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Jinx - Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

WINNER: The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

WINNER: The Idol, Routines: “Rehearsal,” “Music Video Shoot,” and “Dollhouse”

Only Murders In The Building, Routines: “Oliver’s Dream Sequence” and “Creatures of the Night”

Palm Royale, Routines: “The Rhumba” and “Maxine’s Entrance”

Physical, Routines: “Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class,” “Figure 8’s Commercial,” and “Xanadu & Dreams”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “The Tragedy Of The Commons”

Griselda, “Middle Management”

Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”

WINNER: Ripley, “V Lucio”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola, “These Giants Are Flexible”

The Conners, “Fire and Vice”

Frasier, “Reindeer Games”

WINNER: How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Night Court, “A Night Court Before Christmas”

The Upshaws, “Forbidden Fruit”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Physical, “Like a Rocket”

Reservation Dogs, “Deer Lady”

Sugar, “Starry Eyed”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Crown, “Ritz”

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Shōgun, “Anjin”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Bear, “Fishes”

WINNER: The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

The Righteous Gemstones, “For I Know the Plans I Have for You”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: American Horror Story: Delicate, “The Auteur”

Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “Insolubilia”

The Regime, “The Heroes’ Banquet”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary, “Mother’s Day”

The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”

Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: The Morning Show, “Strict Scrutiny”

Only Murders in the Building, “Opening Night”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WINNER: Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

Echo, “Lowak”

Fallout, “The End”

Loki, “1893”

What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jon Bernthal, The Bear, “Fishes”

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building, “Co Bro”

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”

Christoper Lloyd, Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear, “Fishes”

Will Poulter, The Bear, “Fishes”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, “Anjin”

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “The New World”

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses, “Footprints”

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Second Date”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear, “Forks”

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, “Fishes”

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks, “The Roast of Deborah Vance”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph”

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Infidelity”

Claire Foy, The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show, “Update Your Priors”

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)”

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Double Date”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Fallout

Lessons In Chemistry

Palm Royale

WINNER: Shōgun

Silo

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Motion Design

WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “Blanket”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, “Part I”

WINNER: Lessons In Chemistry, “Book Of Calvin”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 1”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Saves a Cat”

Shōgun, “Servants of Two Masters”

Silo, “Freedom Day”

Slow Horses, “Strange Games”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

WINNER: Fallout, “The End”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”

Only Murders in the Building, “Grab Your Hankies”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Lessons In Chemistry

Masters of the Air

WINNER: Palm Royale

Shōgun

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Girls5eva, “New York,” Song Title: “The Medium Time”

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe,” Song Title: “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph,” Song Title: “Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 6,” Song Title: “Love Will Survive”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5,” Song Title: “No Use”

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: Eric Andŕe, The Eric Andre Show

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show

Mena Suvari, RZR

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Ahsoka, “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals”

The Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Rolls The Dice”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Stick of Time”

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Crown, “Ritz”

Fallout, “The Head”

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Beautiful Babe”

Palm Royale, “Pilot”

WINNER: Shōgun, “The Abyss of Life”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”

The New Look, “What a Day This Has Been”

Palm Royale, “Maxine Throws a Party”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, “What Is and What Should Never Be”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Pilot”

Griselda, “Paradise Lost”

Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”

Mary & George, “Not So Much By Love As By Awe”

Ripley, “IV La Dolce Vita”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Fallout, “The End”

Fallout, “The Ghouls”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”

Slow Horses, “Footprints”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Frasier, “Blind Date”

WINNER: How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”

Night Court, “Wheelers of Fortune”

The Upshaws, “Ain’t Broke”

The Upshaws, “Auto Motives”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear, “Fishes”

Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Only Murders in the Building, “The White Room”

Reservation Dogs, “Dig”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”

Black Mirror, “Beyond the Sea”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Fargo, “Trials and Tribulations”

The Gentlemen, “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”

The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Fallout, “The End”

The Gilded Age, “Close Enough to Touch”

Palm Royale, “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”

Ripley

WINNER: Shōgun, “Anjin”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear, “Omelette”

Frasier, “Moving In”

Hacks, “Yes, And”

WINNER: Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”

What We Do In The Shadows, “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

Fallout, “The Beginning”

WINNER: Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 3”

The Witcher, “The Cost of Chaos”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ahsoka, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Blue Eye Samurai, “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The Inner Fight”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Legends”

Fallout, “The Target”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Hegemony”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Masters of the Air, “Part Five”

WINNER: Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

WINNER: The Bear, “Forks”

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Ken/Kendra”

Hacks, “Just for Laughs”

Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Local News”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”

Fallout, “The Target”

Loki, “Glorious Purpose”

WINNER: Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”

3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Mirror, “Beyond Tthe Sea”

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”

WINNER: Masters of the Air, “Part Five”

Ripley, “Vll Macabre Entertainment”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Ahsoka

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fallout

Loki

WINNER: Shōgun

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”

The Crown, “Dis-Moi Ou”

WINNER: Ripley, “III Sommerso”

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 1”

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Brothers Sun

WINNER: The Gentlemen

The Righteous Gemstones

Twisted Metal

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

Fallout

FBI: Most Wanted

WINNER: Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Rookie

Warrior

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Jay Hawkins, Jerry Quill, and Ivy Haralson, The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Justice Hedenberg, Hannah Scott, Adam Shippey, and Noelle Mulligan, Fallout

Tara Macken, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ryan Disharoon, Mike Endoso, Jett Jansen Fernandez, and Rich King, The Righteous Gemstones

WINNER: Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted