ADG Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori dei premi per le migliori scenografie, Babylon punta all'Oscar

19 Febbraio 2023 alle 09:44 · aggiornato il 19 Febbraio 2023 alle 09:44
babylon

Sono Everyting Everywhere All At Once, Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out a vincere i tre premi più importanti nella sezione cinematografica della 27 esima edizione degli Art Directors Guild Awards che si è svolta ieri sera.

Ciascun film ha ricevuto il premio, come da tradizione, per una categoria diversa: Everything Everywhere All At Once come migliori scenografie in un film fantasy, Babylon come migliori scenografie in un film ambientato nel passato e Glass Onion: Knives Out come migliori scenografie in un film ambientato nella contemporaneità.

Storicamente, 18 volte su 26 finora l’Oscar alle migliori scenografie è andato a uno dei tre vincitori dell’ADG Award, nove volte di seguito negli ultimi nove anni: l’anno scorso l’Oscar andò infatti a Dune, vincitore dell’ADG Award come migliori scenografie di un film fantasy. Quest’anno, i candidati all’Oscar alle migliori scenografie sono:

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Avatar: la via dell’acqua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Diventa quindi alquanto probabile che Babylon finisca per vincere l’Oscar.

ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

FILM

Film ambientato nel passato

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • White Noise

Film fantasy

  • Avatar: la via dell’acqua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Film ambientato nel presente

  • Bardo
  • Bullet train
  • Glass Onion
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Film d’animazione

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
  • Lightyear
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2
  • Red

SERIE TV

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato

  • The Crown: “Ipatiev House”
  • The Gilded Age: “Never the New”
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”
  • Pachinko: “Chapter One”
  • Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy

  • Andor: “Rix Road”
  • House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”
  • Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
  • Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente

  • Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”
  • Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”
  • Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”
  • Severance: “Good News About Hell”
  • The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Miniserie o film tv

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Moon Knight
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Pinocchio
  • Station 11

Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora

  • Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”
  • Hacks: “Trust the Process”
  • Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”
  • Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”
  • What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens

Serie multicamera

  • Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”
  • The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”
  • How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”
  • The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”
  • United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione speciale.

