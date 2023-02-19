ADG Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori dei premi per le migliori scenografie, Babylon punta all’Oscar

Sono Everyting Everywhere All At Once, Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out a vincere i tre premi più importanti nella sezione cinematografica della 27 esima edizione degli Art Directors Guild Awards che si è svolta ieri sera.

Ciascun film ha ricevuto il premio, come da tradizione, per una categoria diversa: Everything Everywhere All At Once come migliori scenografie in un film fantasy, Babylon come migliori scenografie in un film ambientato nel passato e Glass Onion: Knives Out come migliori scenografie in un film ambientato nella contemporaneità.

Storicamente, 18 volte su 26 finora l’Oscar alle migliori scenografie è andato a uno dei tre vincitori dell’ADG Award, nove volte di seguito negli ultimi nove anni: l’anno scorso l’Oscar andò infatti a Dune, vincitore dell’ADG Award come migliori scenografie di un film fantasy. Quest’anno, i candidati all’Oscar alle migliori scenografie sono:

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: la via dell’acqua

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Diventa quindi alquanto probabile che Babylon finisca per vincere l’Oscar.

ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

FILM

Film ambientato nel passato

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

White Noise

Film fantasy

Avatar: la via dell’acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Film ambientato nel presente

Bardo

Bullet train

Glass Onion

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Film d’animazione

Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2

Red

SERIE TV

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato

The Crown: “Ipatiev House”

The Gilded Age: “Never the New”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”

Pachinko: “Chapter One”

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy

Andor: “Rix Road”

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente

Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”

Severance: “Good News About Hell”

The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Miniserie o film tv

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pinocchio

Station 11

Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora

Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

Hacks: “Trust the Process”

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”

Serie multicamera

Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”

The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”

How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”

