È una vittoria importante per la Sony Pictures Animation e per Netflix (che ha distribuito il film): sono infatti ben otto i premi ricevuti dalla pellicola diretta da Michael Rianda e Jeff Rowe e prodotta da Phil Lord e Chris Miller. Ora è la favorita all’Oscar al miglior film d’animazione assieme a Encanto. In vent’anni, 14 volte l’Annie è andato al film che poi ha vinto l’Oscar, incluso Soul l’anno scorso.

Arcane, invece, ha dominato la sezione televisiva: l’adattamento del videogioco League of Legends ha infatti ricevuto ben nove premi.

ANNIE AWARDS 2022: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Best Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Independent Feature

Flee Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left Hand Films, Participant

Directing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Directing, TV

Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Storyboarding, Feature

Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand

Storyboarding, TV

Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau

General TV Production

Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Children’s TV Production

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon A Netflix Series

Preschool TV Production

Ada Twist, Scientist Episode: Twelve Angry Birds Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Writing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Writing, TV

Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Voice Acting, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix As ‘Katie Mitchell’: Abbi Jacobson

Voice Acting, TV

Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix As ‘Jinx’: Ella Purnell

Editing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Editing, TV

What If…? Episode: What If…Ultron Won? Marvel Studios Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Animated Effects, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Animated Effects, TV

Arcane Episode: Oil and Water A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré

Character Animation, Feature

Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Animator: Dave Hardin

Character Animation, TV

Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Animator: Léa Chervet

Character Animation, Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Character Animation, Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Character Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Character Design, TV

Arcane Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Designer: Evan Monteiro

Music, Feature

Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music, TV

Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon A Netflix Series Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Sponsored Production

A Future Begins Nexus Studios

Special Production

Namoo Baobab Studios

Production Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Production Design, TV

Arcane Episode: Happy Progress Day! A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Short Subject

Bestia Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Student Film

Night of the Living Dread Student director: Ida Melum Student producer: Danielle Goff School: National Film and Television School, UK

Winsor McCay Award

Ruben Aquino Lillian Schwartz Toshio Suzuki

Special Achievement Award

Glen Vilppu

Ub Iwerks Award

Python Foundation

June Foray Award

Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita

Trovate il calendario degli Oscar, tutte le informazioni, gli speciali e le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.