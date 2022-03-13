È una vittoria importante per la Sony Pictures Animation e per Netflix (che ha distribuito il film): sono infatti ben otto i premi ricevuti dalla pellicola diretta da Michael Rianda e Jeff Rowe e prodotta da Phil Lord e Chris Miller. Ora è la favorita all’Oscar al miglior film d’animazione assieme a Encanto. In vent’anni, 14 volte l’Annie è andato al film che poi ha vinto l’Oscar, incluso Soul l’anno scorso.
Arcane, invece, ha dominato la sezione televisiva: l’adattamento del videogioco League of Legends ha infatti ricevuto ben nove premi.
ANNIE AWARDS 2022: TUTTI I VINCITORI
Best Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Independent Feature
Flee Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left Hand Films, Participant
Directing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Directing, TV
Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
Storyboarding, Feature
Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand
Storyboarding, TV
Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau
General TV Production
Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Children’s TV Production
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon A Netflix Series
Preschool TV Production
Ada Twist, Scientist Episode: Twelve Angry Birds Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix
Writing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Writing, TV
Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee
Voice Acting, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix As ‘Katie Mitchell’: Abbi Jacobson
Voice Acting, TV
Arcane Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix As ‘Jinx’: Ella Purnell
Editing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Editing, TV
What If…? Episode: What If…Ultron Won? Marvel Studios Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann
Animated Effects, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Animated Effects, TV
Arcane Episode: Oil and Water A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré
Character Animation, Feature
Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Animator: Dave Hardin
Character Animation, TV
Arcane Episode: The Monster You Created A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Animator: Léa Chervet
Character Animation, Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Character Animation, Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team
Character Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Character Design, TV
Arcane Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Designer: Evan Monteiro
Music, Feature
Encanto Walt Disney Animation Studios Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music, TV
Maya and the Three Episode: The Sun and the Moon A Netflix Series Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Sponsored Production
A Future Begins Nexus Studios
Special Production
Namoo Baobab Studios
Production Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Production Design, TV
Arcane Episode: Happy Progress Day! A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Short Subject
Bestia Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
Student Film
Night of the Living Dread Student director: Ida Melum Student producer: Danielle Goff School: National Film and Television School, UK
Winsor McCay Award
Ruben Aquino Lillian Schwartz Toshio Suzuki
Special Achievement Award
Glen Vilppu
Ub Iwerks Award
Python Foundation
June Foray Award
Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita
