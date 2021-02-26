L’Art Directors Guild ha annunciato le nomination per la 25esima edizione del premio annuale dell’associazione degli scenografi di Hollywood, che riconosce il lavoro dell’industria nell’ultimo anno tra film, serie tv, pubblicità, video musicali e animazione.

Alcuni dei titoli presenti nelle sezioni cinematografiche verranno sicuramente nominati anche al relativo Oscar, va comunque tenuto presente che l’Academy non fa una distinzione tra generi come invece accade con l’ADG. Ma è verosimile che Mank, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet riceveranno una certa attenzione da parte dell”Academy. C’è anche il Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone, che già si è fatto notare nelle recenti shortlist degli Oscar.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà digitalmente il 10 aprile 2021.

FILM D’EPOCA

“Mank,” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan,” Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World,” Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FILM FANTASY

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio,” Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet,” Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky,” Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984,” Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

FILM CONTEMPORANEO

“Da 5 Bloods,” Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs,” Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman,” Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom,” Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward,” Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul,” Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age,” Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers,” Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

SERIE DA UN’ORA FANTASY O D’EPOCA

“Lovecraft Country”: “I Am,” Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

“Perry Mason”: “Chapter Three,” Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown:: “War,” Production Designer: Martin Childs

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

“Westworld”: “Parce Domine,” Production Designer: Howard Cummings

SERIE DA UN’ORA CONTEMPORANEA

“Killing Eve”: “Are You from Pinner?” Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

“Ozark”: “Wartime,” Production Designer: David Bomba

“The Flight Attendant”: “After Dark,” Production Designer: Sara K. White

“The Twilight Zone”: “Among the Untrodden,” Production Designer: Michael Wylie

“Utopia”: “Just a Fanboy,” Production Designer: Steve Arnold

FILM TV O MINISERIE

“Fargo,” Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

“Hollywood,” Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

“Little Fires Everywhere,” Production Designer: Jessica Kender

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

SERIE DA MEZZ’ORA

“Dead to Me”: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You,” Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

“Emily in Paris”: “Emily in Paris,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“Space Force”: “THE LAUNCH,” Production Designer: Susie Mancini

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches,” Production Designer: Kate Bunch

SERIE MULTICAMERA

“Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love”: “Unintended Consequences,” Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

“Bob Hearts Abishola”: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers”

“Straight Outta Lagos,” Production Designer: John Shaffner

“Family Reunion”: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

“The Neighborhood”: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game,” Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

“Will & Grace”: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

CORTO: WEB SERIE, VIDEO MUSICALE O PUBBLICITÀ

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport,” Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: “Vertical Cinema,” Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: “Falling,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

PROGRAMMA DI VARIETÀ, REALITY O TALENT

“Earth to Ned”: “Ned: The Musical,” Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

“Saturday Night Live”: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” “Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

“The Masked Singer”: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return,” Production Designer: James Connelly

“The Voice”: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6,” Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

“Wheel of Fortune”: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food,” Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

SPECIALE DI VARIETÀ

“Black Is King,” Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

“Democratic National Convention 2020,” Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira,” Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“The Oscars,” Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

“Yearly Departed,” Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev