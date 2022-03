Massive news. The biggest entertainment news of the year, arguably: The trailer for AVATAR 2 will debut in front of DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS on May 6th.

Source: The Ankler – https://t.co/D4kiWtG1eG pic.twitter.com/jjxrbYig4k

— David Chen (@davechensky) March 22, 2022