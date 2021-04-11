Nomadland, vincitore del Leone d’Oro a Venezia, del premio del pubblico a Toronto e del Golden Globe, del PGA e ieri anche del DGA, ha ottenuto ben quattro premi tra cui quello al miglior film e alla miglior regia. I restanti premi sono stati divisi più o meno equamente tra Una donna promettente, Rocks, Soul, Sound of Metal, The Father e Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, che hanno ottenuto ciascuno due riconoscimenti.

Tra gli attori, sono stati premiati Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) e Youn Yuh-jung (Minari).

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland – WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Ang Lee

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTATO DAL PUBBLICO)

Bukky Bakray – WINNER

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul – WINNER

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher – WINNER

The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE INGLESE

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) – WINNER

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – WINNER

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland – WINNER

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Another Round – WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal – WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – WINNER

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Soul – WINNER

Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks – WINNER

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

The Dig

The Father

Mank – WINNER

News of the World

Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SUONO

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal – WINNER

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet – WINNER

MIGLIOR CORTO ANIMATO INGLESE

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat – WINNER

The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION INGLESE

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present – WINNER

MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO INGLESE AL CINEMA

Noel Clarke