Si è svolta a Londra l’edizione 2021 degli Orange British Academy Film Awards, ovvero i BAFTA, i premi assegnati dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts che riconoscono i meriti dell’industria cinematografica inglese (che come sempre includono anche produzioni americane). Anche i BAFTA, come i Golden Globe e gli Oscar, sono slittati di alcune settimane rispetto alla norma, e la cerimonia alla Royal Albert Hall è stata sostituita da un evento diviso in due serate – sabato e domenica.

Nomadland, vincitore del Leone d’Oro a Venezia, del premio del pubblico a Toronto e del Golden Globe, del PGA e ieri anche del DGA, ha ottenuto ben quattro premi tra cui quello al miglior film e alla miglior regia. I restanti premi sono stati divisi più o meno equamente tra Una donna promettente, Rocks, Soul, Sound of Metal, The Father e Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, che hanno ottenuto ciascuno due riconoscimenti.

Tra gli attori, sono stati premiati Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) e Youn Yuh-jung (Minari).

MIGLIOR FILM
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland – WINNER
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIOR REGISTA
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
Ang Lee

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTATO DAL PUBBLICO)
Bukky Bakray – WINNER
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Rocks
Saint Maud

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul – WINNER

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE INGLESE
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) – WINNER
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – WINNER

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland – WINNER

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Another Round – WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal – WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – WINNER
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Onward
Soul – WINNER
Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR CASTING
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – WINNER

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
The Dig
The Father
Mank – WINNER
News of the World
Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SUONO
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal – WINNER

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet – WINNER

MIGLIOR CORTO ANIMATO INGLESE
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat – WINNER
The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION INGLESE
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present – WINNER

MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO INGLESE AL CINEMA
Noel Clarke

 

 