BAFTA 2023, la foto dei vincitori suscita rabbia per la mancanza di diversificazione

Here are the winners of the 2023 BAFTAs. The black woman is a presenter. Not even Oscar/GoldenGlobe winners Michelle Yeoh, Angela Basset, Viola Davis or Ke Huy Quan could break through. All judging systems have biases but this is broken.

I'm not proud to be a BAFTA member today. pic.twitter.com/3A2IGewjHh

— Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 19, 2023