È stata presentata oggi la lineup dell’edizione 2021 della Berlinale: il Concorso e le Proiezioni speciali. Nessun film italiano è presente nel concorso (nel 2020 sia Favolacce che Volevo nascondermi ottennero premi), mentre il documentario di Pietro Marcello su Lucio Dalla è presente come proiezione speciale.

Il concorso è composto da 15 anteprime mondiali, con film di Celine Sciamma (regista dell’acclamato Ritratto della giovane in fiamme), Daniel Bruhl, Xavier Beauvois (autore di Uomini di dio), Maria Schrader, Radu Jude.

Tra le proiezioni speciali anche The Mauritanian (con Jodie Foster), Franch Exit (con Michelle Pfeiffer), il documentario su Tina Turner di T.J. Martin, Best Sellers con Michael Caine e Aubrey Plaza.

“È importante andare al cinema,” ha commentato il direttore artistico Carlo Chatrian, “è lì che i film che abbiamo selezionato meritano di essere visti. Ed è dove speriamo di potervi mostrare il nostro programma. La lineup è da film che hanno subito la pandemia, in produzione o in post-produzione. Sono pellicole meno dark di quelli degli anni precedenti, pur avendo un senso di apprensione più accentuato”.

L’edizione di quest’anno verrà presentata in una versione virtuale in occasione dell’European Film Market dall’1 al 5 marzo, durante il quale membri dell’industria e della stampa potranno vedere i film. A giugno, invece, si terrà la versione aperta al pubblico durante la quale i film verranno mostrati agli spettatori. La giuria è stata composta da precedenti vincitori dell’Orso d’Oro: vedranno i film a marzo e poi sceglieranno i vincitori, che riceveranno i premi durante l’edizione estiva.

