Quest’anno la sorpresa è Cherry, il film dei Fratelli Russo con Tom Holland uscito da poco su Apple TV+ e fotografato da Newton Thomas Sigel (nominato per la prima volta nella sua lunghissima carriera). Va ad affiancare Nomadland (Joshua James Richards), Mank (Erik Messerschmidt), Il processo ai Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael) e Notizie dal mondo (Dariusz Wolski), tutti decisamente scontati.

Ecco tutte le candidature nelle varie sezioni:

LUNGOMETRAGGIO

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards for Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC for News of the World

SPOTLIGHT

Katelin Arizmendi for Swallow

Aurélien Marra for Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov for Dear Comrades!

DOCUMENTARIO

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen for Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi for Notturno

FILM TV, MINISERIE O PILOT

Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk for The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal for Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

EPISODIO PER UNA SERIE DA UN’ORA PER LA TV COMMERCIALE

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán for Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC for Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

EPISODIO PER UNA SERIE DA UN’ORA PER LA TV NON COMMERCIALE

David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”

David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

EPISOCIO PER UNA SERIE DA MEZZ’ORA

Ava Berkofsky for Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton for Homecoming, “Giant”