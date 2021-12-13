La premiazione si terrà il 9 gennaio, lo stesso giorno dei Golden Globe, e al contrario di questi ultimi verrà trasmessa in tv: su The CW e sulla TBS. A guidare le nomination di quest’anno sono Belfast e West Side Story, con ben 11 candidature ciascuno. Seguono Dune e Il potere del cane, con 10 nomination, mentre Licorice Pizza e Nightmare Alley ottengono otto nomination, seguiti da King Richard e Don’t Look Up con sei. Nominati come miglior film anche CODA e Tick Tick… BOOM. C’è anche È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino tra i candidati a miglior film straniero.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – TUTTE LE NOMINATION
MIGLIOR FILM
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
MIGLIORE ATTORE
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
MIGLIOR GIOVANE INTERPRETE
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
MIGLIOR CAST D’INSIEME
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
MIGLIOR COMMEDIA
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
MIGLIOR CANZONE
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Fonte: CCA
