DC Studios: David Ayer chiarisce i commenti sul lato positivo della negatività

Sigh. No. Just no. Praising negativity? Absolutely not. Look I get it – You need to pull eyes to your articles. Write a wild headline. That’s the game. But on no planet do I control hate, trolling, toxicity. Can everyone just play nice? https://t.co/tmZeazp2XJ

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 20, 2022