La stagione dei premi sta entrando nel vivo: dopo i Gotham Awards e quelli della National Board of Review, ieri sera è toccato al New York Film Critics Circle assegnare i riconoscimenti ai migliori film dell’anno. Associazione di spicco fondata nel 1935, il NYFCC è composto da 37 critici dell’area di New York.

A guidare i premi di quest’anno Drive My Car, il film drammatico di Ryusuke Hamaguchi che il Giappone ha proposto come candidato all’Oscar come miglior film internazionale e che ha vinto a Cannes il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura. Lady Gaga ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per House of Gucci, mentre Benedict Cumberbatch e Kodi Smit-McPhee sono stati premiati come miglior attore protagonista e non protagonista per Il potere del cane. Migliore attrice non protagonista è stata nominata Kathryn Hunter per The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Maggie Gyllenhaal è stata nominata migliore regista per The Lost Daughter, mentre Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson ha vinto il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura.

Ricordiamo che un anno fa il NYFCC nominò First Cow di Kelly Reichardt miglior film e Chloé Zhao come migliore regista per Nomadland. Quest’ultimo ha poi trionfato agli Oscar.

NYFCC: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Best Film: Drive My Car

Drive My Car Best Cinematography: West Side Story

West Side Story Best Screenplay: Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza Best First Film : The Lost Daughter

: The Lost Daughter Best Director: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog Best Actress: Lady Gaga for House of Gucci

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci Best Non-Fiction Film: Flee

Flee Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Kathryn Hunter for The Tragedy of Macbeth Best Foreign Language Film The Worst Person in the World

The Worst Person in the World Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog Special Awards: Maya Cade, Black Film Archive; Marshall Fine, NYFCC;Diane Weyermann, posthumous

Fonte: NYFCC

