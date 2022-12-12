Golden Globes 2023: le nomination

Il 2023 sarà l’anno del ritorno dei Golden Globes o del definitivo affossamento del premio dell’Hollywood Foreign Press dopo il terribile, orribile, abominevole ma veramente bruttissimo anno passato?

L’anno scorso, lo ricordiamo, la cerimonia si era svolta in assenza di una trasmissione televisiva, di una diretta streaming, di un red carpet, di un pubblico, di giornalisti e di celebrità che ritirassero i loro riconoscimenti, dopo gli scandali che hanno travolto l’Hollywood Foreign Press e che hanno costretto l’organizzazione (composta da membri della stampa internazionale a Hollywood) a varare un nuovo regolamento più inclusivo e trasparente. Qualche mese fa i Golden Globes sono stati venduti a Eldridge Industries, azienda ex proprietaria dell’Hollywood Reporter e possiede, tra le altre cose, Media Rights Capital, che ha investimenti in numerose aree dei media e ha una partnership con Penske Media Corporation (editore di Variety, Deadline, IndieWire e, da due anni, anche dell’Hollywood Reporter). Inoltre, possiede Dick Clark Productions, la casa di produzione che produce i Golden Globe Awards.

Insomma, ora sembra che le carte siano in regola per tornare in onda: l’accordo con la NBC è tornato in essere, e infatti le nomination sono state trasmesse durante il programma televisivo TODAY e la cerimonia di premiazione verrà trasmessa il 10 gennaio, condotta dal comico Jerrod Carmichael. Bisogna però capire se ci sarà il sostegno dell’industria, e in questo senso sarà fondamentale se una figura come Steven Spielberg sceglierà di andare o meno alla cerimonia di quest’anno: se ci sarà, allora i Globe saranno tornati davvero, altrimenti finiranno definitivamente nel dimenticatoio. Per ora, fa specie vedere Brendan Fraser nominato per The Whale dopo che ha promesso che in caso di candidature non andrà alla cerimonia, oltre a Tom Cruise, che ha restituito i suoi Golden Globe…

Miglior serie tv, musical o comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Migliore attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Miglior regista in un film

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Migliore attrice in un film – commedia o musical

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Miglior attore in un film – drammatico

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Miglior serie tv – drammatica

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Migliore attrice in una serie tv – drammatica

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Miglior attore in un film – commedia o musical

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Miglior colonna sonora in un film

Carter Burwell (“The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Alexandre Desplat (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“)

Hildur Gudnadóttir (“Women Talking“)

Justin Hurwitz (“Babylon“)

John Williams (“The Fabelmans“)

Migliore attrice in una serie tv – commedia o musical

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Miglior miniserie o film tv

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Miglior film – commedia o musical

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Miglior film internazionale

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Miglior sceneggiatura in un film

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Migliore attrice in un film – drammatico

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Miglior film – drammatico

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Miglior attore in una serie tv – commedia o musical

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Miglior canzone originale in un film

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Miglior film d’animazione