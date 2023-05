Our editor @FredRaskin asked us, about two weeks into editing this scene, where the wires were. He didn’t realize this incredible effect by @LegacyEffects wasn’t actually @prattprattpratt. Our special effects & makeup teams put their hearts into this film like everyone else.… pic.twitter.com/LdSvkPaDlY

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023