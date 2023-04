We are in a "Spartacus" moment in animation- and Spiderverse will mean a LOT to the medium. I am so happy about it being shepherded by creative, animation-loving minds and artists. I hope the very best for this film and every other film that tries to push the medium, the… https://t.co/3s8QodB1m5

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 5, 2023