As senseless as imagining Oliver Twist without Charles Dickens, Emma without Jane Austin, Huck Finn without Mark Twain, or Invisible Man without Ralph Ellison

J.K. Rowling created something that no one else did or could and has brought delight to countless millions—be grateful https://t.co/966sYYc0xt

— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 19, 2022