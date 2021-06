Can't tell if this is a joke or not but just to head all of this sort of nonsense off at the pass: The entire unit drawing, animating, boarding, editing etc this movie will be in Japan. "anime… refers specifically to animation produced in Japan" https://t.co/41dO9CJmFE https://t.co/juiJCTn2LJ

— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) June 10, 2021