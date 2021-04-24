Sono stati annunciati venerdì i vincitori degli Independent Spirit Awards, i premi del cinema indipendente americano che vengono organizzati dalla Film Independent (associazione nonprofit a sostegno delle arti composta da 6.200 membri) per premiare il cinema indipendente americano ( sotto i 22.5 milioni di dollari di budget ).

A trionfare è stato Nomadland: il 2021 sarà uno di quegli anni in cui Oscar e Spirit andranno, molto probabilmente, in parallelo su varie categorie. Il film di Chloé Zhao ha vinto quattro premi, tra cui film, regista, fotografia e montaggio. Il premio alla migliore attrice è andato a Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente, che ha vinto anche lo Spirit alla migliore sceneggiatura originale (alla regista Emerald Fennell, favorita agli Oscar). Quello come migliore attore è andato a Riz Ahmed, per Sound of Metal, premiato anche come miglior film d’esordio e come miglior attore non protagonista (Paul Raci). Youn Yuh-jung ha vinto lo Spirit come migliore attrice non protagonista per Minari, e probabilmente replicherà la vittoria agli Oscar.

Ecco tutti i vincitori: