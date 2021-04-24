A trionfare è stato Nomadland: il 2021 sarà uno di quegli anni in cui Oscar e Spirit andranno, molto probabilmente, in parallelo su varie categorie. Il film di Chloé Zhao ha vinto quattro premi, tra cui film, regista, fotografia e montaggio. Il premio alla migliore attrice è andato a Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente, che ha vinto anche lo Spirit alla migliore sceneggiatura originale (alla regista Emerald Fennell, favorita agli Oscar). Quello come migliore attore è andato a Riz Ahmed, per Sound of Metal, premiato anche come miglior film d’esordio e come miglior attore non protagonista (Paul Raci). Youn Yuh-jung ha vinto lo Spirit come migliore attrice non protagonista per Minari, e probabilmente replicherà la vittoria agli Oscar.
Ecco tutti i vincitori:
Best Feature
“Nomadland”
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best First Feature
“Sound of Metal”
Best Female Lead
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best Male Lead
Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”
Best Supporting Female
Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”
Best Supporting Male
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
Best Screenplay
“Promising Young Woman”
Best First Screenplay
Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”
Best Cinematography
Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”
Best Editing
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Robert Altman Award
“One Night in Miami”
Best Documentary
“Crip Camp”
Best International Film
“Quo Vadis, Aida?”
John Cassavetes Award
“Residue”
