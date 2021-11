James Bond is one of the enduring loves of my life, & this is a dream come true. @TheIanFleming have asked me to expand the #JamesBond universe with a new trilogy.

James Bond is missing…

I can’t wait for you to meet the new #DoubleO agents. https://t.co/wIHgwaAGRG

0️⃣0️⃣🍸

— Kim Sherwood (@kimtsherwood) November 4, 2021