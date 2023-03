James Gunn risponde a chi lo accusa di aver inserito sua moglie in ogni progetto DC

The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was #TheSuicideSquad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie – anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate. https://t.co/HSGO4DzYer

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023