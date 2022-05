All eyes on Blue 💙🦖 Chris Pratt and Colin Trevorrow share why Owen and Blue's extraordinary connection has evolved from the beginning of Jurassic World to #JurassicWorldDominion. See it in cinemas June 10: https://t.co/MHbdIVu8w1 pic.twitter.com/yg0075qh39

— Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) May 23, 2022