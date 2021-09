The person running the @WarnerBrosUK Twitter account was like: "Is it Bloodsport or Deadshot?🤔Fuck it, I'll just do both because I'm not in the mood to Google it." ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Zccp8U3Hdl

— Derek the Fully Vaccinated (@i__m__kered) September 6, 2021