I felt free to be outrageous & unrestrained because when I signed those cards, it was under the condition that the owner would never sell them or ever show them in public. #oops 🫣😳 (of these four-Vader's my fave)#TrueStory https://t.co/NHH9e0yeCl

— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 11, 2022