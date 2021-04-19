MTV ha annunciato oggi le nomination degli MTV Movie & TV Awards, la cui cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 16 maggio (le serie reality verranno premiate con una cerimonia a parte il 17 maggio).

I candidati a miglior film sono Borat – Seguito di film cinema, Judas and the Black Messiah, Una donna promettente, Soul e To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Sul fronte televisivo, WandaVision ha ottenuto ben cinque nomination, tra cui miglior serie, migliore interpretazione e miglior villain. Quattro nomination per Emily in Paris e The Boys. Sul fronte reality, invece, RuPaul’s Drag Race ottiene ben nove nomination.

Ecco la lista completa, i vincitori si possono votare fino al 30 aprile sul sito di MTV: