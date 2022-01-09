La National Society of Film Critics si è allineata con la Los Angeles Film Critics Association e il New York Critics Circle, e ha indicato Drive My Car come miglior film del 2021. Il film diha trionfato alla 56 esima edizione dei premi della critica, dove il Hamaguci ha ottenuto anche il premio come miglior regista (non solo per Drive My Car, ma anche per Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy).

Al secondo posto nella lista dei migliori film dell’anno troviamo Petite Maman di Cecile Sciamma, mentre Il potere del Cane di Jane Campion è arrivato terzo.

I vincitori degli ultimi due anni, Nomadland e Parasite, hanno dominato poi le rispettive edizioni degli Oscar: inizia quindi a diventare altamente probabile che la pellicola di Hamaguchi riceva almeno una nomination come miglior film da parte dell’Academy.

Tra gli altri vincitori della serata segnaliamo Penelope Cruz come migliore attrice per Madres Paralelas, Hidetoshi Nishijima come migliore attore per Drive My Car. Il film di Hamaguchi ha ricevuto anche il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura.

L’associazione è composta da 60 critici che lavorano sulle principali testate nazionali, tra cui il Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, New Yorker ecc.

Best Picture: “Drive My Car”

Runners-up: “Petite Maman,” “The Power of the Dog”

Best Nonfiction Film: “Flee”

Runners-up: “Procession” and “The Velvet Underground”

Best Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car” and “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”)

Runners-up: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Céline Sciamma (“Petite Maman”)

Best Actress: Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Runners-up: Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Actor: Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

Runners-up: Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

Best Supporting Actress: Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Runners-up: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Best Supporting Actor: Anders Danielsen Lie (“The Worst Person in the World”)

Runners-up: Vincent Lindon (“Titane”), Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (“Drive My Car”)

Runners-up: Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Cinematography: Andrew Droz Palermo (“The Green Knight”)

Runners-up: Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Memoria”)

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Jean-Gabriel Périot’s documentary “Returning to Reims,” which draws on Didier Eribon’s 2009 memoir about his French hometown and the inequities of class and education that shaped him and his family.

Film Heritage Award: The late Bertrand Tavernier and Peter Bogdanovich, distinguished critic-filmmakers who never lost their passion for other people’s movies and film history.

Film Heritage Award: Maya Cade for the Black Film Archive, which expands knowledge of and access to Black films made between 1915 and 1979, and includes her critical essays that define the project and consider the films in relation to each other and to the cinema overall