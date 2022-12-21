Oscar 2023, le shortlist di 10 categorie svelano i primi film favoriti per le nomination

Quando manca ancora più di un mese alle nomination agli Oscar 2023, l’Academy ha annunciato le shortlist di alcune categorie nelle quali verranno selezionati i candidati, inclusa l’importante Miglior film internazionale. Si tratta della prima “selezione” vera e propria in grado di dare un’indicazione su quali sono i film su cui l’organizzazione sta puntando gli occhi maggiormente, una prima cartina di tornasole insomma di tutti gli sforzi promozionali che sono stati fatti in questi mesi a partire dal Festival di Venezia e, in parte, persino da Cannes.

I titoli presenti in queste dieci categorie sono stati scelti a un gruppo selezionato di votanti dell’Academy: tra essi, tutti i membri dell’associazione potranno ora scegliere i candidati.

Tra i grandi sconfitti troviamo Taylor Swift e Kendrick Lamar, che si erano spesi moltissimo per promuovere All Too Well: the Short Film e il video musicale We Cry Together nella categoria miglior cortometraggio live action. Entrambi sono stati esclusi dalla relativa shortlist.

Ricchissima di nomi altisonanti, invece, la shortlist della miglior canzone originale, in cui compare proprio Taylor Swift con Carolina (per La ragazza della palude), Lady Gaga con Hold My Hand (per Top Gun: Maverick), Rihanna con Lift me up (per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Selena Gomez con My Mind & Me (per il suo documentario su Apple TV+), The Weeknd per Nothing Is Lost (per Avatar: la via dell’acqua).

Altra delusione, l’assenza di Everything Everywhere All At Once nella categoria migliori effetti visivi, nonostante il lavoro molto creativo su questo fronte nel blockbuster indipendente. Così come colpisce l’assenza di The Batman nella shortlist della migliore colonna sonora. In compenso Avatar: la via dell’acqua è presente in quattro shortlist: miglior colonna sonora, miglior canzone originale, miglior suono e migliori effetti visivi.

Italia esclusa, infine, dalla corsa per l’Oscar al miglior film internazionale. Nella shortlist troviamo film come Argentina 1985, Il corsetto dell’imperatrice, Saint Omer, Bardo, EO, Decision to leave.

DOCUMENTARIO

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

CORTO DOCUMENTARISTICO

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

“Decision to Leave”

FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, “Corsage”

Belgium, “Close”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

France, “Saint Omer”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

CORTO LIVE ACTION

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

CORTO ANIMATO

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Time” from “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Stand Up” from “Till”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”

COLONNA SONORA

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

EFFETTI VISIVI

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

SUONO

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

La 95 esima edizione degli Oscar verrà trasmessa la notte del 12 marzo dal Dolby Theatre presso il centro commerciale Ovation Hollywood. Le nomination verranno annunciate il 24 gennaio.

