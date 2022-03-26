L’adattamento del musical di Broadway (già distrutto dalla critica), disponibile su Netflix, aveva già dominato le nomination e ha portato a casa tre premi: peggior film, peggiore attrice (Jeanna de Waal), peggiore attrice non protagonista (Judye Kaye), peggiore regista (Christopher Ashley), peggior sceneggiatura (Joe DiPietro).
Jared Leto è stato “premiato” per la sua interpretazione in House of Gucci, mentre il resto dei riconoscimenti è andato a Space Jam – New Legends. Parliamo di peggior attore (LeBron James), peggior coppia sullo schermo (LeBron James e tutti i personaggi animati del film), peggior remake/spinoff/ripoff.
Ricordiamo poi che quest’anno è stata inaugurata una nuova categoria, dedicata a Bruce Willis e alla valanga di film direct to video a cui ha partecipato. A vincere il premio per la “peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film uscito nel 2021” è Bruce Willis in Cosmic Sin (leggi la recensione).
RAZZIE 2022: TUTTI I VINCITORI
Worst Picture
“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version) – WINNER
“Infinite”
“Karen”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“The Woman in the Window”
Worst Actor
Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)
Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)
Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy) – WINNER
Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)
Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)
Worst Actress
Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)
Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical) – WINNER
Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)
Taryn Manning (Karen)
Ruby Rose (Vanquish)
Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)
Sophie Cookson (Infinite)
Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)
Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical) – WINNER
Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)
Nick Cannon (The Misfits)
Mel Gibson (Dangerous)
Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci) – WINNER
Worst Screen Couple
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy) – WINNER
Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)
Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy – WINNER
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical) – WINNER
Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)
Coke Daniels (Karen)
Renny Harlin (The Misfits)
Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)
Worst Screenplay
Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical – WINNER
Coke Daniels – Karen
Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits
John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist
Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin – WINNER
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
Fonte: Razzie
