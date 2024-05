Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is just a classic summer blockbuster.

Takes a minute to get going, thoroughly introducing new characters & timeline, then never looks back. VFX are astonishing. Great performances.

Feels like a start to an epic new saga. Need the next one ASAP. pic.twitter.com/pWY28QQ5LF

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 3, 2024