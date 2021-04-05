Si è tenuta ieri sera la 27esima edizione dei SAG Awards , i premi della Screen Actors Guild (l’associazione degli attori di Hollywood) che riflettono i gusti della categoria più numerosa di membri dell’Academy e quindi sono un forte indicatore di come andranno gli Oscar.

In particolare, il premio al miglior cast d’insieme corrisponde più o meno all’Oscar a miglior film, e molto spesso i due vincitori coincidono, anche se non sempre. Negli ultimi dieci anni, cinque volte miglior cast d’insieme e miglior film sono andati nella stessa direzione: Il discorso del re, Argo, Spotlight, Birdman e un anno fa Parasite. Quest’anno ha vinto Il processo ai Chicago 7, ma questo non dovrebbe confondere sulla quasi certezza della vittoria di Nomadland agli Oscar: il film di Chloé Zhao, infatti, non ha un cast d’insieme particolarmente ricco (è infatti molto concentrato sulla protagonista Frances McDormand). Se quest’ultimo dovesse vincere, come molto probabile, il DGA per la miglior regia il 10 aprile, l’Oscar è assicurato.

Un’edizione storica quella dei SAG 2021, anche perché si è svolta da remoto con i discorsi di accettazione dei premi preregistrati. Storica, perché per la prima volta tutti e quattro i premi principali sono andati ad attori non bianchi. Il SAG postumo a Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom era previsto, mentre decisamente inaspettato il sesto SAG (tra cinema e tv) a Viola Davis. Youn Yuh-Yung ha ricevuto quello per la migliore attrice non protagonista per Minari, mentre Daniel Kaluuya quello per il migliore attore non protagonista per Judas and the Black Messiah.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

CINEMA

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” – ***WINNER*** Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – ***WINNER***

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – ***WINNER***

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – ***WINNER***

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Yung, “Minari” – ***WINNER***

Helena Zengel, “News of the World” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News Of The World”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984” – ***WINNER***

TELEVISIONE