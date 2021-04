best part of the Space Jam trailer is seeing the Joker hanging out with Barry Lyndon. two classic pieces of IP. i hope they get a spinoff where they go on a road-trip in Fred Flintstone's foot car. they can drive to my house and shoot me in the head. the movies are back. pic.twitter.com/IkMHvnCgMf

— john (@johnsemley3000) April 3, 2021