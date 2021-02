1st day of Empire in Finse, Norway. She had no scenes there, but came along just to hang out & not miss any of the fun. She always regretted not going to Tunisia for SW. It was also a way to make sure she got her own crew snow-jacket. (and yes, I still have mine)❄️#TrueStory https://t.co/mfg5G1Plri

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 12, 2021