The most fun was when Carrie, Harrison & I all got to work together. Here we are behaving like total brats, ganging up on George & teasing him mercilessly as if the "mike was in picture" was HIS fault! 🤣 Our goofiness always seemed to cheer him up. 👍#StarWarsBTS_Tomfoolery https://t.co/Lhr9ipor0y

— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 13, 2022