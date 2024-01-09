I Marvel Studios hanno annunciato tutti i dettagli sulle edizioni home video di The Marvels, il cinecomic Marvel diretto da Nia DaCosta.
La pellicola sarà disponibile per l’acquisto digitale (su piattaforme come Prime Video, Apple TV e Vudu) a partire dal 16 gennaio, mentre sarà disponibile su supporto fisico 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray e DVD a partire dal 13 febbraio.
In attesa di dettagli sulla distribuzione italiana, ecco una lista dei contenuti speciali tra cui ci saranno diversi dietro le quinte, le scene tagliate, le papere sul set e un commento audio con la regista e la supervisora degli effetti visivi Tara DeMarco.
- Featurette
- Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first-ever musical number.
- The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.
- Deleted Scenes
- Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol’s ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.
- It’s Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.
- Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.
- The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.
- Gag Reel
- Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.
- Audio Commentary
- Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.
Ecco, inoltre, una delle scene tagliate:
Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film nella nostra scheda!
Cosa ne pensate? Diteci la vostra nei commenti qua sotto!
Approfondimenti sui Marvel Studios
- Marvel Studios: i film, le serie e le date d’uscita della Fase 5 e della Fase 6 (Multiverse Saga)
- Marvel Studios: tutti i film e le serie TV in arrivo
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.