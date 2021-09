#VenomLetThereBeCarnage was amazing! The action scenes were top notch, Tom Hardy and Woody did amazing as #Venom and #Carnage as expected and (WARNING: STAY UNTIL THE VERY END, AUDIENCE WENT CRAZY ⚠️ ) @SonyPicturesUK pic.twitter.com/t1ITcqlSEz

— ShamanTony 🍚 (@TonyCurses) September 15, 2021