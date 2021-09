When it comes to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it’s simple.

Did you like the first one? You’ll like this one.

Not like the first one? That’s how you’ll feel here.

It’s the bigger faster version of the first movie which I enjoyed and instantly forgot about.

Fun. Frivolous. pic.twitter.com/KseRn6s4E2

