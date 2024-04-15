Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dell’edizione 2024 dei Writers Guild Awards, i premi del sindacato degli sceneggiatori che per la prima volta si sono svolti DOPO gli Oscar, a causa del lungo sciopero che ha paralizzato l’industria un anno fa.
Come sempre, le liste dei candidati alle nomination sono state sottoposte al rigido regolamento della WGA, che ha quindi escluso film stranieri come Anatomia di una caduta, vincitore dell’Oscar come migliore sceneggiatura originale. Ecco quindi che è andato a The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (nonostante le accuse di plagio che hanno “fatto rumore” nel periodo degli Oscar e che chiaramente non hanno avuto un impatto significativo). Sul fronte della miglior sceneggiatura adattata, invece, il premio è andato ad American Fiction, già vincitore del relativo Oscar.
Nelle categorie televisive, The Bear ha vinto il premio come miglior commedia, Succession quello come miglior serie drammatica e Beef quello come miglior miniserie, in linea con premi come gli Emmy e i Golden Globe. The Last of Us è riuscito a spuntarla invece nella sezione della miglior nuova serie.
Film
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Air, Written by Alex Convery; Amazon MGM Studios
- Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach; Warner Bros. Pictures
- The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson; Focus Features (WINNER)
- May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch, Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik; Netflix
- Past Lives, Written by Celine Song; A24
Miglior sceneggiatura adattata
- American Fiction, Screenplay by Cord Jefferson, Based upon the novel Erasure by Percival Everett; Amazon MGM Studios (WINNER)
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Screenplay by Kelly Fremon Craig, Based on the book by Judy Blume; Lionsgate
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Based on the book by David Grann; Apple Original Films
- Nyad, Screenplay by Julia Cox, Based on the book Find a Way by Diana Nyad; Netflix
- Oppenheimer, Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, Based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin; Universal Pictures
Miglior sceneggiatura per un documentario
- Bella!, Written by Jeff L. Lieberman; Re-Emerging Films
- It Ain’t Over, Written by Sean Mullin; Sony Pictures Classics
- The Pigeon Tunnel, Written by Errol Morris; Apple Original Films (WINNER)
- Stamped From the Beginning, Written by David Teague, Based on the book Stamped From the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi; Netflix
- What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama
Serie TV
Miglior serie drammatica
- The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix
- The Curse, Written by Carmen Christopher, Nathan Fielder, Alex Huggins, Carrie Kemper, Benny Safdie; Showtime
- The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix
- The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin; HBO | Max
- Succession, Written by Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO | Max (WINNER)
Miglior serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC
- Barry, Written by Emma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Nicky Hirsch, Taofik Kolade, Liz Sarnoff; HBO | Max
- The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks (WINNER)
- Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O’Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee
- Only Murders in the Building, Written by Matteo Borghese, Madeleine George, Sas E. Goldberg, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Elaine Ko, Noah Levine, Tess Morris, J.J. Philbin, Ben Philippe, Jake Schnesel, Ben Smith, Siena Streiber, Pete Swanson, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu
Miglior nuova serie
- The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix
- Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O’Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee
- The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin; HBO | Max (WINNER)
- Poker Face, Written by Christine Boylan, Wyatt Cain, Chris Downey, CS Fischer, Rian Johnson, Alice Ju, Joe Lawson, Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Peppers, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman; Peacock
- Shrinking, Written by Wally Baram, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Neil Goldman, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Annie Mebane, Bill Posley, Jason Segel, Sofia Selig; Apple TV+
Miglior miniserie
- A Murder at the End of the World, Written by Zal Batmanglij, Cherie Dimaline, Brit Marling, Melanie Marnich, Rebecca Roanhorse; FX Networks
- Beef, Written by Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell; Netflix (WINNER)
- Daisy Jones & The Six, Written by Susan Coyne, Jihan Crowther, Harris Danow, Charmaine DeGraté, Will Graham, Nora Kirkpatrick, Jenny Klein, Liz Koe, Judalina Neira, Scott Neustadter, Stacy Traub, Michael H. Weber; Prime Video
- Fargo, Written by Thomas Bezucha, Bob DeLaurentis, Noah Hawley, April Shih; FX Networks
- Lessons in Chemistry, Written by Victoria Bata, Lee Eisenberg, Hannah Fidell, Emily Jane Fox, Susannah Grant, Rosa Handelman, Elissa Karasik, Boo Killebrew, Mfoniso Udofia; Apple TV+
