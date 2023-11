Last month, ARROW lost one of its OG crewmembers, David McLean.

Stephen Amell has graciously set up a GoFundMe to support David's family.

You can watch Stephen's heartfelt video at https://t.co/O0UoOEqMzs.

And please consider a donation by going to https://t.co/vR2P8mb9qI. pic.twitter.com/2kKEshQj3R

