More useless animation facts: in ATLA, this lady stops the cabbage merchant from entering Ba Sing Se & it's played as a joke. However if you look closely, he actually DID have a cabbage slug in his cart, so he nearly did destroy Ba Sing Se's entire ecosystem, killing thousands pic.twitter.com/S2kEFECKvE

— McKenzie Atwood (@MKatwood) January 26, 2023