In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from “Avatar” to “Avatar the Last Airbender” because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.

Now the sequel is called “The Way of Water.”

If part 3 is called “The Firebending Masters” we riot

— Giancarlo Volpe (@Giancarlo_Volpe) December 4, 2022