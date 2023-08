Boldest tweet I’ll ever send.

Lucifer. Big success. Blessed to play my part. 🙏🏾

Night Agent. Big success. Blessed to play my part. 🙏🏾

Suits. Big success. Blessed to play my part. 🙏🏾

In conclusion: I think I deserve the opportunity to lead my own show.

— DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) August 15, 2023