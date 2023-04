Netflix, you never deserved this cast. You never deserved this story. You never deserved our subscriptions. You never deserved a single thing Warrior Nun gave you. And now you dare to mock us? Whoa, you're f*cked.#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun #FandomsUnited

WHAT THE HELL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/fnFrZTBH2Y

— L 🍻 | SMAU 📌 (@kallme_L) April 27, 2023