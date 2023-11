Britney Spears’ manager on Saturday Night Live’s parody of the singer’s memoir:

“Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn’t… pic.twitter.com/O9xxBfDGpp

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023