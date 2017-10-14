tempo di lettura 1'
Ecco la foto:
Paul Rudd was spotted filming ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ – see pics of him in superhero mode! https://t.co/2tXzspVfH6
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) 13 ottobre 2017
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Al fianco di Paul Rudd, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas ed Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la villain Ghost e Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Hope Van Dyne.
Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018.