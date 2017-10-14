JustJared ha diffuso online una nuova foto dal set di Ant-Man and the Wasp, nuovamente diretto da Peyton Reed, che mostra Paul Rudd in costume durante i lavori di una delle sequenze del film. Il sito riporta di aver assistito a un Paul Rudd intento a “correre, saltare e urlare mentre era nel personaggio”.

Ecco la foto:

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Al fianco di Paul Rudd, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas ed Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne sarà il Dr. Bill Foster (che nei fumetti diventa Goliath), Walton Goggins sarà Sonny Burch, Randall Park sarà l’Agente Jimmy Woo, mentre Hannah John-Kamen interpreterà la villain Ghost e Michelle Pfeiffer sarà Hope Van Dyne.

Scritto da Andrew Barrer e Gabriel Ferrari, Ant-Man and the Wasp è diretto da Peyton Reed e uscirà il 6 luglio 2018.

Fonti: JJ, CBM