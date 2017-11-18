Attraverso Twitter Guillermo del Toro ha diffuso alcune foto dal backstage di The Shape of Water – La Forma dell’Acqua, il film con Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins e Octavia Spencer (recensione | videorecensione), che ha trionfato all’ultima edizione del Festival di Venezia vincendo il Leone d’Oro.

Il film uscirà nelle nostre sale il prossimo anno.

Del Toro ha scritto lo script assieme a Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones).

Nel cast Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer e Michael Stuhlbarg. Del Toro sarà regista e co-produttore assieme a Callum Greene.

La pellicola è ambientata nel 1963 ed è incentrata su una impiegata muta di un laboratorio (Hawkins) che si innamora di un uomo anfibio tenuto prigioniero (Shannon), questa la sinossi ufficiale:

The Shape of Water è una favola ultraterrena ambientata intorno al 1962 sullo sfondo dell’America della Guerra Fredda. All’interno del remoto laboratorio governativo di massima sicurezza dove lavora, la solitaria Elisa è intrappolata in una vita di silenzio e isolamento che viene cambiata per sempre quando lei e la sua collega Zelda scoprono un esperimento segreto.

Negli USA il film uscirà l’8 dicembre.