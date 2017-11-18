Il film uscirà nelle nostre sale il prossimo anno.
Del Toro ha scritto lo script assieme a Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones).
Nel cast Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer e Michael Stuhlbarg. Del Toro sarà regista e co-produttore assieme a Callum Greene.
Queste le immagini:
Eye paint test (physical sculpt and paint). Pupil too wide. We changed it. pic.twitter.com/qrbkJxRCgv
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017
Two more doodle/notes for @shapeofwater obviously the budget prevented me from having the scale of the first one but we used the “sun ray” pipes on the film. pic.twitter.com/DGL1q9Cyai
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017
One of my diary doodles for @shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/8xsQrYfVIj
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 novembre 2017
Then you add detailing, pores, veins, bumps, scars- all very subtle and seldom NOT to be highlighted by paint. You are “painting” with volume (your light will show these details. pic.twitter.com/TMFmXc2hhg
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 12 novembre 2017
We first tested the intricate paint job in “cool colors” (too ‘garage kit’ contouring) but the light muddled them. Mike Hill changed to a “nicotine-base” palette. used light to “cool it” and stopped contouring the sculpt. pic.twitter.com/KvTsCiydyV
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017
La pellicola è ambientata nel 1963 ed è incentrata su una impiegata muta di un laboratorio (Hawkins) che si innamora di un uomo anfibio tenuto prigioniero (Shannon), questa la sinossi ufficiale:
The Shape of Water è una favola ultraterrena ambientata intorno al 1962 sullo sfondo dell’America della Guerra Fredda. All’interno del remoto laboratorio governativo di massima sicurezza dove lavora, la solitaria Elisa è intrappolata in una vita di silenzio e isolamento che viene cambiata per sempre quando lei e la sua collega Zelda scoprono un esperimento segreto.
Negli USA il film uscirà l’8 dicembre.
