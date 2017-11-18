tempo di lettura 2'

Attraverso Twitterha diffuso alcune foto dal backstage di, il film con Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins e Octavia Spencer ( recensione videorecensione ), che ha trionfato all’ultima edizione del Festival di Venezia vincendo il Leone d’Oro.

Il film uscirà nelle nostre sale il prossimo anno.

Del Toro ha scritto lo script assieme a Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones).

Nel cast Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer e Michael Stuhlbarg. Del Toro sarà regista e co-produttore assieme a Callum Greene.

Queste le immagini:

Eye paint test (physical sculpt and paint). Pupil too wide. We changed it. pic.twitter.com/qrbkJxRCgv — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017

Two more doodle/notes for @shapeofwater obviously the budget prevented me from having the scale of the first one but we used the “sun ray” pipes on the film. pic.twitter.com/DGL1q9Cyai — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017

One of my diary doodles for @shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/8xsQrYfVIj — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 novembre 2017

Then you add detailing, pores, veins, bumps, scars- all very subtle and seldom NOT to be highlighted by paint. You are “painting” with volume (your light will show these details. pic.twitter.com/TMFmXc2hhg — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 12 novembre 2017

We first tested the intricate paint job in “cool colors” (too ‘garage kit’ contouring) but the light muddled them. Mike Hill changed to a “nicotine-base” palette. used light to “cool it” and stopped contouring the sculpt. pic.twitter.com/KvTsCiydyV — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 14 novembre 2017

La pellicola è ambientata nel 1963 ed è incentrata su una impiegata muta di un laboratorio (Hawkins) che si innamora di un uomo anfibio tenuto prigioniero (Shannon), questa la sinossi ufficiale:

The Shape of Water è una favola ultraterrena ambientata intorno al 1962 sullo sfondo dell’America della Guerra Fredda. All’interno del remoto laboratorio governativo di massima sicurezza dove lavora, la solitaria Elisa è intrappolata in una vita di silenzio e isolamento che viene cambiata per sempre quando lei e la sua collega Zelda scoprono un esperimento segreto.